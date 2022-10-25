Massive fire breaks out in timber depot at Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Massive fire accident took place in a timber depot in Musheerabad in the early hours of Tuesday. Flames spread fast to the huge stock of dry timber. Locals noticed the fire and informed fire-fighting brigade. Two fire engines doused the fire.

Godown owner said no human loss was occurred, but incurred heavy loss. Police registered a case and investigating whether the accident took place due to short circuit or Diwali crackers?

Meanwhile, cell tower atop Noble apartment at Moti Nagar was burned on Monday night. Fire broke out after some people fired crackers on the apartment rooftop. Firefighting officials informed that property loss of about Rs 3 lakh occurred.