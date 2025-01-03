Massive Ganja Seizure in Zaheerabad: Four Arrested, 110 Kilograms Worth ₹30 Lakh Seized

Sangareddy: A significant drug bust took place in Zaheerabad on Wednesday, with the police successfully intercepting a car transporting a large quantity of ganja. Authorities arrested four individuals involved in the illegal activity and confiscated 110 kilograms of the narcotic substance, estimated to be worth approximately ₹30 lakh.

The operation, carried out by the local police, led to the arrest of the suspects, who were allegedly transporting the ganja to an undisclosed location. The seizure marks a major success in the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking in the region.

The arrested individuals are currently under interrogation, and further investigations are underway to uncover the broader network involved in the illegal drug trade. Authorities are determined to clamp down on such activities, aiming to ensure a drug-free environment for the community.

This seizure follows a string of similar successful operations across the state, underscoring the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle drug-related crimes. The police have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to help curb the spread of illegal substances.