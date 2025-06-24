Massive Illegal Textbook Racket Busted at Sri Chaitanya School in Gadwal: BRSV Demands Strict Action Against Private School Exploitation

Gadwal: In a major development in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, a massive stash of unauthorized private school textbooks and notebooks was seized at Sri Chaitanya School, exposing large-scale exploitation of parents under the guise of education.

According to BRSV (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi) State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya, private schools in the district have been extorting parents by charging exorbitant fees for textbooks—ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per student.

“These private schools are sucking the blood of poor parents like leeches,” he remarked.

Raids and Seizures:

The books were discovered in a rented residential building located in the lane opposite the Vrudhi Bhavan near Vijay Mess in the district headquarters. Acting on this information, the local Mandal Education Officer (MEO) arrived at the location and sealed the rooms where the textbooks had been dumped illegally.

Kurva Pallayya demanded the immediate cancellation of Sri Chaitanya School's recognition and strict action against the school management.

Statement by BRSV State Leader Kurva Pallayya:

He condemned the commercialization of education, accusing private school managements of:

Falsely branding government textbooks as private content and selling them at inflated prices.

Failing to provide quality education while turning schools into profit-making ventures.

Dumping unauthorized books in rented houses and running illegal sales operations.

He further criticized the school for violating the Fee Regulation Act, noting that even nursery students were being charged ₹32,000 per year—an alarming exploitation of the education system.

Demand for Action:

Immediate revocation of the school’s license.

Legal action against those involved in printing, storing, and selling unauthorized textbooks.

Elimination of private schools that misuse the education system for commercial gain.

Kurva Pallayya warned that if authorities fail to act, BRSV will launch a district-wide protest against such exploitative educational institutions.

He also expressed disappointment with the lack of action taken against Saraswati School, where a similar incident involving illegal textbooks and notebooks was uncovered recently.

Participants:

Student leaders including Mahadev, Yuvaraj, Narasimha, and Mahesh participated in the protest and supported the call for reform in the district’s private education system.

Conclusion:

This incident sheds light on the growing issue of commercial exploitation in private schools. With mounting pressure from student organizations like BRSV and the public, the district administration is expected to act swiftly to ensure accountability, uphold educational standards, and protect the rights of students and their families.