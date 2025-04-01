Massive Protest in Jogulamba Gadwal Over Suspicious Death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala

Gadwal: The Christian communities and supporters in Jogulamba Gadwal district gathered in large numbers for a peaceful protest rally against the suspicious death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala. The protest saw the participation of thousands of people demanding justice for the late pastor.

BRS party’s district youth leader, Ganjipeta Raju, attended the rally following the instructions of district party in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu. Addressing the gathering, Raju emphasized the fundamental rights granted by the Indian Constitution. He called for treating every human being with equality and fostering love, humanity, and knowledge over religious divisions. He strongly condemned the alleged murder, stating that taking the life of a humanitarian thinker like Pastor Praveen Pagadala was an attack on the freedom of expression and a violation of constitutional values.

According to reports, Pastor Praveen Pagadala was traveling from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry for a Christian congregation when he was allegedly murdered on the night of the 24th. His body was found on the roadside in Rajahmundry, with severe injuries to his face. A motorcycle was placed over his body, with visible bloodstains on the bike seat and nearby wooden structures, raising suspicions that this was not an accident but a premeditated murder.

Protesters strongly demanded a fair investigation into the case and called for the identification and strict punishment of those responsible for the alleged murder. They urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the truth is uncovered and justice is served.

Ganjipeta Raju insisted that the incident be investigated under the supervision of a High Court sitting judge. He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the case to bring the culprits to justice. Additionally, he called for the introduction of a new law—named after Pastor Praveen Pagadala—to provide protection for pastors in the country.

The protestors vowed to continue their fight until justice is delivered for Pastor Praveen Pagadala.