Massive reshuffle in Irrigation Dept as 106 officials transferred

In a major reshuffle, the State Irrigation Department transferred 106 irrigation officials on a single day on Tuesday.

The state government was serious about the allegations that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were issued indiscriminately by irrigation officials in Hyderabad, allowing illegal constructions on lands within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of tanks and ponds. As a result, the Irrigation Department transferred 51 irrigation officials from the city and sent them to the districts on On Duty (OD) status.

The 51 engineers ranged from Assistant Engineer (AE) to Deputy Chief Engineer (DCE) and were working under the Hyderabad Chief Engineer. Another 55 engineers working in the districts were transferred to the Hyderabad Circle Chief Engineer’s office on duty.

Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja issued orders to this effect on Tuesday, stating that the adjustment of employees would continue until further orders are issued.

The Irrigation Department recently conducted an investigation into allegations that NOCs were issued for illegal constructions within the Kothakunta Cheruvu FTL in Mankhal village of Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district, and many sensational facts came to light. The investigation by the HYDRAA and Irrigation Department revealed that the NOC was issued stating that the Kothakunta tank FTL was spread over 8.284 acres when it was actually 2.03 acres. After allegations were made about this matter, it was proven that the records related to the issuance of the NOC were destroyed.