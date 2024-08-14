Massive response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally

Kothagudem /Wanaparthy/ Gadwal: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ programme, theBJP Kothagudem unit took out a massive rally in the coal town that received a huge response from the people on Tuesday.

The rally led by the Bharatiya Janata Party district President KV Ranga Kiran began from Munneru Vagu Bridge in Kothagudem town and ended at the Post Office Centre.

A total of 600 people that included party leaders, activists, and students participated with national flags and sang the National Anthem at the Ambedkar Centre.

On this occasion, Ranga Kiran said, “On the occasion of the completion of 77 years of India’s independence and entering into the 78th year, this programme is being organised in accordance with the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the call of the National State Committee to remember those who fought and died for our freedom.”

He said that through the programme, the BJP hopes to inculcate a sense of nationalism in people. It was suggested that everyone should raise the national flag at their home on August 15 and express their love for the country.

Meanwhile, in Wanaparthy, BJP district office under the direction of Town President Bachuram, district president Narayana, and former Zilla Parishad Chairman Loknath Reddy distributed flags to each ward as part of the programme.

The Town President called upon every BJP State leader, colleges, students, workers, nationalists, and intellectuals to participate in the 77 m flag programme rally at the district party office on August 15.

Elsewhere, in Gadwal, the yatra started from the Old Bus Stand and passed through Gandhi Chowk, Santabazar, Ambedkar Chowk, New Bus Stand, and concluded at Raichur Crossroads. During the event, participants held the national flag and promoted the slogan of hoisting the Tricolour on every house as part of the call.