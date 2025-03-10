Massive Rs 11,600 cr push for YII Schools across State

Hyderabad: In a historic decision, the State government on Sunday allocated Rs 11,600 crore for 55 Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

Addressing a press conference along with Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the residence of Minister Venkat Reddy in the Ministers’ Quarters in the city on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu thanked the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for issuing orders with the education department officials allocating funds. He said that the students studying in residential schools would grow up to work in organisations that will rule the world in the future. “We are using every penny only to improve the living conditions of the people. Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being constructed to provide education of international standards to the poor, backward, weak, ordinary and middle class children of the state,” he said.

The Deputy CM further said that there were no private educational institutions in the country like the integrated residential schools being built by the government. In the last few months, the People’s Government has sanctioned and allocated funds for three Young India Integrated Residential Schools. On Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is in charge of the education department, showed the orders issued by the education department officials allocating funds to 55 schools. He said that in addition to setting up a magnificent sports complex in the integrated residential school, which will be set up on an area of about 20 to 25 acres, a housing complex would also be constructed to provide accommodation to the teachers.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was designed to provide digital education with international standards along with all the facilities for the students. These residential schools, which have been designed to have the necessary labs, library and mini-theatre, would be useful for the families of the poor, marginalised and weaker sections and those who cannot pay lakhs of rupees in private educational institutions. He said that the syllabus is also being prepared so that the students studying in these residential schools can compete with the world.