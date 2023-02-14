Master plan for Kondagattu temple makeover in offing

Hyderabad: The State government will come up with a master plan as part of its efforts for the makeover the historical Sri Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagtial district. The Yadadri fame Stapati Anand Sai will be taking over the task of remodelling the shrine on the lines of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.



The temple is located at Mallial mandal, about 40 km from Karimnagar with a history of over 400 years. It attracts pilgrims from across the State. The devotees believe that if childless married couple pray here they will be blessed with a child; also mental illness can be cured.

The temple has been in the news recently following visits of various politicians. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had visited the shrine and performed pooja for his campaign vehicle Varahi. The BRS MLC K Kavitha had even participated in the 'Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam' organised there for 80 days. The government has allocated 384 acres for the temple development and set apart Rs 100 crore in the budget 2023-24. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to develop the temple during his visit to Jagtial in December last year. KCR had said he would visit again and talk to stapatis and take into consideration 'Agama Shastras' and remodel the shrine to ensure that the country will be proud of.

A senior official said the master plan was being prepared to develop the temple. The temple corridor will have increased facilities for devotees like cottages, landscaping, parking. A clear picture will emerge after the CM's visit to the temple on Wednesday.

The official said the CM will meet the stapati and officials in the conference hall of JNTU. He will visit the temple premises going round Koneru Pushkarini, Kondalaraya Gutta, Sitamma Vari Kannitidhara, Bhetala Swamy temple and other places.