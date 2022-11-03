MAUD Spl Chief Secy reviews Formula-E race preparations

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) near Hussain Sagar Lake here on Wednesday for the Formula-E race to be held next year.

According to officials, the racetrack will be ready by November end. The four-member team visited the proposed Formula-E site (NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza etc.) and inspected the racetrack alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock, Emotion club, E-Village, etc.

Moreover, the HMDA is making arrangements and taking steps to ensure the safety of cars, drivers and spectators. Black-topping will be done on the road around Hussain Sagar Lake. Various safety tests will also be carried out to ensure that the track is foolproof for the Formula E race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad next year.

Formula-E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena. Hyderabad will be the first city in the country to host Formula E Race with top names in the league taking part. The two-day event, on February 10 and 11, 2023, will see 22 drivers from 11 participating teams fight it out for victory on the 2.8-km Street Circuit.