MA&UD to celebrate Urban Day as part of ‘Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu’

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Department would be taking up several programmes on December 3 to mark the Urban Day as part of the one year celebrations of ‘Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu’ in all the urban local bodies including municipalities and municipal corporations.

The Director of Municipal Administration TK Sridevi had a video conference with the Municipal Commissioners of all the ULBs for guiding about activities to be taken up from December 1 to 9 on the occasion of one year celebrations of Prajapalana Vijoytsavalu. As part of the programme, illumination of municipal offices and major junctions in all the ULBs will be taken up, there would be 2K run in 31 districts, inauguration of municipal works and Indira Mahila Shakti units, Prajapalana Vijayotsava rally by the ward members, municipal staff, SHG women, local leaders and other eminent persons.

Elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs)-Rangoli, organising health camps to municipal workers in all ULBs, special eye screening camps by Shankara Eye Hospital in the municipalities in the city outskirts, cultural activities in convergence with MEPMA will also be held. The following activities may be taken up before or after cultural programme, distribution of safety equipment / PPE kits to sanitation workers, distribution of bank linkage cheques to SHGs under Indira Mahila Shakthi and loans to street vendors would be organised.