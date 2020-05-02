May Day celebrated in coal region Peddapalli

Peddapalli: The representatives of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU), Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) and Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) along with Telangana Rashtra Samiti Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) celebrated the May Day on a grand note by unfurling the red flags at their respective offices observing social distance and by wearing masks in Peddapalli district on Friday.



The leaders and the working class exchanged greetings on the occasion and pointed out the anti-people policies adopted by the government and demanded for welfare measures.

Ramagundam MLA Korakanti Chander Patel hoisted the flag at OCP-4 in Godavarikhani and observed two minutes silence for those, who sacrificed their lives fighting for the rights of working sections. The MLA said May Day is an inspiration for all the workers living across the world for their enormous achievements. No power can withstand in front of the working section, which was proved many times in the past, he added.

After hoisting the flag at Bhaskar Rao Bhavan, CPI city secretary K Kanakaraju said several workers had sacrificed their lives fighting for the right of eight hours duty. But both State and Central governments utterly failed in implementing it, he criticised. The management of many companies, shopping malls, automobile and kirana stores present in the united Karimnagar district are forcing the employees to work for 12 to 14 hours a day. He demanded the government to establish a wage board immediately for the workers working in various sectors and to sanction of Rs 6,000 pension for the workers, who crossed 60 years of age along with strictly implementing eight hours duty.

AITUC Peddapalli district unit president Maddi Yella Goud appealed the workers to derive inspiration from May Day and to strive hard for resolving their issues and to fight for their rights.

On May Day, Godavarikhani CI distributed daily commodities to poor families that were sponsored by Kranthi Kumar of America, the son of CPI city secretary M Yella Goud.