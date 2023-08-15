Live
Just In
May enemies of ‘India’s diversity’ be defeated : Asad hopes on I-Day
In an indirect reference to ruling BJP AIMIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoped that the ‘enemies of India’s diversity be defeated’ this time.
While wishing the citizens on Independence Day, he wished that God blesses the nation with ‘peace and prosperity’. “My best wishes to you all on our Independence Day! May Allah bless Watan-e-Aziz with peace and prosperity. May the enemies of India’s diversity be defeated,” he tweeted after hoisting flags at different locations in City.
Asad who drove on his Triumph bike made a visit to localities with sizable Muslim population amidst cheerful crowds for hoisting flags in their area on 77th Independence Day. Beginning from Aqsa hotel in Bholakpur in Musheerabad, he also hoisted national flag at AG Colony in Erragadda, Sriram Nagar X Roads in Rahmath Nagar, Gulshan Colony near Qutub Shahi Tombs and finally at traditional spot of Madina Circle near Charminar.
While his brother and party floor leader in Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at sprawling Fatima Owaisi KG to PG campus in Bandlaguda. Earlier during the day, party’s Joint Secretary, S A Hussain Anwar hoisted the Tricolour at Party Headquarters, Darussalam.