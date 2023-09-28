Live
Mayor visits Hussain Sagar, monitor idols immersion
Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Ganesh idols immersion process in lakes and waterbodies following the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is underway on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Ganesh idols immersion process in lakes and waterbodies following the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is underway on Thursday.
The City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who closely supervised the Maha Ganesh immersion of Khairatabad, said that the immersion of Ganesh had been completed at exactly 1.30 pm.
The Mayor oversaw the immersion of Khairtabad Bada Ganesh at Hussain Sagar Lake.
The government has made adequate arrangements for immersion, including deploying cranes in the city.
On this occasion, HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and city police commissioner CV Anand, DRF chief Prakash Reddy, electricity department, water department, tourism department and other departments to thanked citizens for their cooperation.