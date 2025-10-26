MBNR to emerge as educational hub: Yennam

Mahabubnagar: Highlighting that Mahabubnagar district is treading the path most sought after educational hub in the region, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said it is possible only because of the vision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who is determined to transform Mahabubnagar into highly literate and advanced region in all respects including medical and engineering sectors.

The MLA made these remarks while participating as the chief guest at the orientation programme of the GK Institute of Engineering and Technology, Salim Nagar, on Saturday. As part of his visit, the MLA inaugurated a newly constructed CC road worth Rs 30 lakh, built with funds from the Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He also unveiled the newly installed high-mast electric lights on the college premises before interacting with students and faculty at the orientation event held in the college library hall.

Addressing the gathering, Yennam lauded the GK Institute of Engineering and Technology for providing quality technical education to students, particularly those belonging to minority and economically weaker sections.

“There are nearly three lakh minority students in Mahabubnagar district. For many of them, pursuing engineering or professional studies in cities like Hyderabad is an expensive affair. The GK Institute of Engineering and Technology has come as a blessing for such students by offering affordable and quality education close to home,” he said.

He urged students to study with determination, and strive to bring honour to Mahabubnagar through their achievements.