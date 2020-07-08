MBT demands protection of mosques within Secretariat complex

Hyderabad: Even as demolition drive at Secretariat began on Tuesday, the City based political party Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) demanded that the two-mosques which are inside the Secretariat complex are protected by the government.

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson, MBT has written a letter to Mohammed Qamaruddin, Chairman, TS Minorities Commission and Mohammed Saleem Chairman TS Wakf Board and demanded protection of existing mosques.

Khan in his letter stated that since the High Court nod and demolition of Old Buildings for Construction of New Secretariat Complex for Telangana State, rumours were being heard that the existing two Mosques will face the same fate as other structures.

"Given the past history of anti-Muslim policies of TRS party starting from non-implementation of 12 per cent (promised) reservation, fake encounter killing of five Muslim youths at Aalair, demolition of Ek Khana Masjid at Amberpet, demolition of 200 years old Ashoor Khana at Narayanpet etc. none can trust the part, which has tried to appease BJP at Centre at the expense of Muslims in his State," he said. Khan said that TRS party has forgotten the sacrifices rendered by Muslims and its organisations during Telangana movement and Muslim organisations support to it during recently held Assembly & Parliament Elections. He appealed the Commission panel and TS Wakf Board to personally visit the site along with Muslim organizations to know the facts about two Masjids. "If they feel that the TRS Govt would not shy away from demolishing the said Masjid, being an independent body, the Board should approach the High Court and get a stay on demolition," he added.

Khan also appealed to all parties & religious bodies including AIMIM, Jamat-e-Islami Hind (Telangana) and all those supported TRS party in Assembly & Parliamentary Elections to meet CM KCR and warn him against demolition of two Masjid in Secretariat.