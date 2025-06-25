MEA awards Telangana Intelligence DG

Hyderabad: State Director General (Intelligence) B Shivadhar Reddy has received the Certificate of Recognition representing Telangana police in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs presented the award to the police official at a programme.

The Telangana Police has been adjudged as one of the best performing Police and a well-deserved recipient of ‘Certificate of Recognition’ based on the Passport applications verification data for the financial year 2024-2025 in India by Ministry of External Affairs during the Passport Sewa Diwas and Passport officers conference at New Delhi.

The Telangana Police received 8,06,684 passport applications for financial year 2024-25 and successfully completed their verification within the stipulated time of below 15 days. It’s pertinent to mention that average time for passport verification in Telangana is below 7 days against the stipulated time of 15 days.

Telangana Police has developed customized software named ‘Satyaapan’ and ‘VeriFast’ which automates the process of passport verification by using the face recognition and data matching technology to identify the passport applicant’s criminal background, old passport applicants and duplicate passport seekers by matching the data from CCTNS, Passport application records and other databases. Telangana Police has been adjudged as one of the best performing states for six times since 2014 in expeditiously completing passport verification. This recognition by the Ministry of External Affairs is a testament to the department’s commitment to excellence in public service. Telangana State has developed its own verification system to ensure that passport services will be provided to the public 1) Fool-proof verification, 2) Timely disposal of the applications and 3) Without any corruption.

Dr Jitender, DGP, Telangana appreciated all the unit officers in general and special branch officers and staff of every unit in particular for this achievement for clearing passport applications verification expeditiously and bringing accolades to Telangana Police.