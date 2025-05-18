Measures underway to prevent flooding in Kadem catchment areas

Khanapur: Special Chief Secretary to the state government Arvind Kumar said that necessary measures will be taken to prevent flooding in the Kadem river catchment areas in Nirmal district. As part of his district tour on Saturday, he visited the project and reviewed the functioning of the gates and flood control arrangements.

On this occasion, the Special Secretary participated in a comprehensive review at the project along with NDRF Deputy Commander Damodar Singh and District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav. The Collector explained that dangerous conditions had arisen in the wake of errors in the process of lifting the gates when the water level in the project had increased in the past.

Responding to this, Kumar instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent such situations from recurring. He said that a better alarm system will be set up in 10 to 12 flood-prone villages in Kadem and Dasturabad mandals. He suggested that the Irrigation department should prepare a special programme to effectively control flood water during heavy rains. Later, the Special Secretary, who inspected the project management, made several key suggestions to the engineering officers. Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed, RDO Ratna Kalyani, SE Ravinder, EE Vittal, Tehsildars Prabhakar, Sarparaj, MPDO Aruna, and others participated in this visit.