Live
- Tiranga Yatra organised
- Neeraj eyes bigger throws as 90.23m falls short of gold
- Har YouTuber lands in the soup for spying
- Nidadavolu witnesses development worth Rs 105 Cr: Tourism minister
- RJY aims to become the cleanest city in the State
- CS urges DISCOMS to be on high alert in pre monsoon season
- Top Budget Laptops Under ₹30,000 Perfect for Students and Online Learning
- India needs to focus more on international trade
- Light & sound show resumes at Samaleswari temple
- Two Maoist camps busted
Measures underway to prevent flooding in Kadem catchment areas
Khanapur: Special Chief Secretary to the state government Arvind Kumar said that necessary measures will be taken to prevent flooding in the Kadem...
Khanapur: Special Chief Secretary to the state government Arvind Kumar said that necessary measures will be taken to prevent flooding in the Kadem river catchment areas in Nirmal district. As part of his district tour on Saturday, he visited the project and reviewed the functioning of the gates and flood control arrangements.
On this occasion, the Special Secretary participated in a comprehensive review at the project along with NDRF Deputy Commander Damodar Singh and District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav. The Collector explained that dangerous conditions had arisen in the wake of errors in the process of lifting the gates when the water level in the project had increased in the past.
Responding to this, Kumar instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent such situations from recurring. He said that a better alarm system will be set up in 10 to 12 flood-prone villages in Kadem and Dasturabad mandals. He suggested that the Irrigation department should prepare a special programme to effectively control flood water during heavy rains. Later, the Special Secretary, who inspected the project management, made several key suggestions to the engineering officers. Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed, RDO Ratna Kalyani, SE Ravinder, EE Vittal, Tehsildars Prabhakar, Sarparaj, MPDO Aruna, and others participated in this visit.