Mechanic Dies After Brutal Youth Clash in Aiza Town

Gadwal: A violent clash between a group of youths in Aiza town on Friday has come to light after one of the injured victims, a local mechanic, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

According to the victim’s family members, a few youths reportedly attacked the mechanic near his house and later dragged him to a nearby open ground, where they brutally assaulted him without any provocation. The victim, identified as Chotu, sustained severe injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, Chotu was rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, the Aiza police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident. Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao confirmed that cases have been filed against four individuals believed to be involved in the assault. Police teams are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend all those responsible.

The incident has caused tension and outrage among locals in Aiza town, with residents demanding strict action against those involved in the brutal attack.