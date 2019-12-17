Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Medak: CCTV cameras set up at police station

Medak: CCTV cameras set up at police station
Highlights

DSP P Krishnamurthy inaugurated four CCTV cameras installed at the rural police station here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said the...

Medak: DSP P Krishnamurthy inaugurated four CCTV cameras installed at the rural police station here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said the CCTV cameras would help police in cracking several cases.

The footage is used as a perfect evidence for the incidents, he added. He thanked the sponsor of cameras, Ramanjaneyulu, the correspondent of Githa School, Mambojipalli, and felicitated him. Rural CI Rajasekhar, rural SI Anjaneyulu and staff were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top