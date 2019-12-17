Medak: CCTV cameras set up at police station

Medak: DSP P Krishnamurthy inaugurated four CCTV cameras installed at the rural police station here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said the CCTV cameras would help police in cracking several cases.

The footage is used as a perfect evidence for the incidents, he added. He thanked the sponsor of cameras, Ramanjaneyulu, the correspondent of Githa School, Mambojipalli, and felicitated him. Rural CI Rajasekhar, rural SI Anjaneyulu and staff were present.