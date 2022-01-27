Medaram: Adivasis' demand remains a far cry

Medaram (Mulugu): Despite drawing criticism from various quarters for not constituting the Trust Board for the Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram, one of the biggest tribal fairs in the world, the Telangana Government yet again has comes up with an ad-hoc panel, known as Medaram Jatara Restoration Committee, for the biennial jatara. The government not only ignored the locals' demand for a trust board exclusively filled with the Adivasis but also constituted the 14-member jatara committee dominated by the non-tribal communities. Eight of the 14 directors are from non-tribal communities. It may be mentioned here that the government is yet to constitute a Trust Board for the Medaram temple since the formation of Telangana.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vattam Upender, Tudum Debba, State president said, "The culture and the heritage of the primitive groups are different from that of the mainstream of life, hence, the jatara administration needs to be in the hands of Adivasis. Despite several representations, the government turned a blind eye to our demand." It's difficult to understand why not the Government honour the Adivasis' demand. What is wrong with our demand, inexplicable, Upender said. He said that a Muslim cannot be a member of a Hindu temple committee. Likewise, a non tribal cannot be included in the jatara committee, he added. The government should accommodate members in the committee based on their Adivasi descendance, he demanded.

Punem Ramchandra Rao, Adivasi Sankshema Parishad, Mulugu district president, who also found fault with the government said, "We will not accept jatara administration going into some non Adivasi persons' hand. It's hard to digest. There are quite a few Adivasis with political affiliation to the ruling TRS party, and the government can appoint them instead of persons from non tribal communities."

On the other hand, the appointment of the jatara committee with just three weeks to go for the commencement of jatara has also drawn criticism from the locals. "Unlike the Trust Board, the role of the jatara committee is limited. Virtually, it's a toothless panel with tenure of just three months," Ramachandra Rao said.