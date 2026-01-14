Medaram Cabinet meet likely to clear key poll sops

Hyderabad: The State Government is likely to take several crucial decisions at the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at Medaram on January 18. Special arrangements are being made for the meeting, which will take place ahead of the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara beginning on January 28.

With municipal elections round the corner, official sources said the government is expected to announce sops for urban local bodies to woo voters. The proposal to allocate special development funds to municipal corporations and municipalities is under consideration.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the implementation of the 43 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in municipal elections and examine court orders on the issue. A decision may be taken on whether the Congress party will accommodate the quota in seat allocation. In the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing the Telangana government’s petition against the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project, the Cabinet will deliberate on future legal options.

The meeting is expected to decide whether to file a civil suit or pursue legal action against the Union government to safeguard Telangana’s interests in the utilisation of Godavari river waters. Other agenda items include the release of funds for welfare and development works, sanctioning of lands, and the sale of government land parcels to generate additional revenue.