Medaram devpt works must be long-lasting: PS

Hanumakonda: Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary KS Srinivas Raju has directed that the developmental works being undertaken for the upcoming Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara, scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31 next year, should be done with high quality standards and made to last permanently.

Along with district Collector Diwakar TS and R&B ENC Mohan Naik, he visited Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district on Wednesday, offered prayers to Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, and inspected the ongoing developmental works at the site.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the newly planned premises and road widening works were progressing at a brisk pace. He instructed the contractors to complete all the works within the stipulated time.

He also advised the officials to continuously monitor the development activities and ensure that no compromise is made on quality. The officials were further directed to carry out the works in such a way that devotees visiting the deities are not inconvenienced during the process.