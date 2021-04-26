Medaram jatara from Feb 16

Mulugu: The next year's four-day biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram in Tadvai mandal is set to begin on February 16 next year, the tribal priests, who met here on Sunday announced.

Speaking to media persons after convening a meeting, the priests said that the Medaram jatara, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, would be held from February 16 to 19, 2022.

As per tradition, the fiesta begins at Kannepally in the month of Magha on Sudha Pournami with the arrival of deity Saralamma to the gaddelu (altars) on February 16. The next day marks the arrival of deity Sammakka to the altars from Chilukalagutta hillocks.

On the third day (February 18), said to be the most auspicious, both the deities grace the occasion with a large number of devotees preferring their darshan. February 19 marks the end of jatara with the deities returning to their abodes.

It may be mentioned here that the temple was closed for about three weeks after the mini jatara early this year due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.