Medaram Jatara hundis fetch over Rs 6.04 cr

Hyderabad: Over Rs 6.04 crore was received through hundi offerings during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram. The counting of cash offerings continued for the second consecutive day on Friday. On the first day, Thursday, an amount of Rs 2.49 crore was counted from 125 hundis.

On Friday, 160 hundis were opened, yielding Rs 3.54 crore. In addition, foreign currency amounting to Rs 63,436 was also collected. A total of 780 hundis were placed at the Medaram Jatara site.

These included 309 iron hundis each at the Sammakka and Saralamma pedestals, 81 hundis each at the Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju pedestals, along with three cloth hundis and three rice hundis.

Officials said the counting process was carried out following standard procedures under tight supervision.