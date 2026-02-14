Mediation for the Nation 2.0 settles 98 cases in one month

The ‘Mediation for the Nation 2.0’ has solved over 98 cases through Mediation in one month. In Telangana, as many as 12,891 cases in 2025 were referred for Mediation, out of them 1,416 cases were settled through Mediation, which comes to 10.98%.

The ‘Mediation for the Nation’ was launched by the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee, Supreme Court, New Delhi, with an intention to resolve the disputes amicably and at an early time. “It ran from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025. The Mediation for the Nation 2.0 commenced on January 2, 2026.”

CH Panchakshari (FAC) Director, Telangana Mediation & Arbitration Centre and Member Secretary, TSLSA, Hyderabad said a total 42,129 cases were identified across the state, for taking up them in Mediation. In January, 2026, 98 cases were settled through Mediation. “In 2025, 12,891 cases were referred for Mediation, out of them 1,416 cases were settled through Mediation, which comes to 10.98%,” he added.

The Director said that in the state, the Telangana Mediation & Arbitration Centre, High Court for the State have been continuously imparting 40 hours Mediation training to the interested advocates as per the directions of Board of Governors, Telangana Mediation & Arbitration Centre.

“As per the directions and guidance of six Judges and other judges of High Court have trained 587 persons in Mediation, out of them, 581 are advocates and six are Judges of High Court (Retd) and that 137 Judicial Officers were also trained in Mediation.”

The Mediation process is a voluntary one and it is confidential, cost effective, empowering the parties and preserves the relationship and puts an end to the litigation. Matters like property disputes, partition suits, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases, compoundable criminal cases, motor accident claim cases, cases pending before the Labour Courts and commercial disputes can be settled through the process of mediation.

For settlement of a case before the Mediation Centre, the parties are not going to be charged anything either to the mediator or Mediation Centre. As such, it is completely free and voluntary service for the benefit of the parties.