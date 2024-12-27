Medical camp held in Maoist area

Bhadrachalam: IN response to the call given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CRPF 212 Battalion and Cobra security forces paid special attention to the health conditions of tribals. In this regard, Shah praised Commandant Deepak Kumar Srivastava for improving the health, education, medical conditions of tribals through the Potakpalli and Dabbamarka CRPF 212 (FOB) camps in Kishtaram and Gollapalli areas, which are said to be Maoist-affected areas. Meanwhile, in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, bordering Telangana, a medical camp was organised on Thursday under the auspices of the 212th Battalion of the CRPF for the tribals of Dabbamarka, Potakpally, Ammependa, Telmadugu, Vermamod, Veerapur, and other villages, which are the most Maoist-prone areas; free medicines were distributed on the day.

In order to reduce the deaths due to sudden deaths due to diseases, especially in tribal villages, the CRPF took a special initiative and started a programme to collect blood samples from such tribal people and provide them with the necessary medicine.