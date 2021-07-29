Medical colleges get Telangana Government nod to reopen from today

Hyderabad: All medical colleges in Telangana will reopen from Thursday (July 29) to conduct practical and clinical classes for all MBBS students. As a precautionary measure, it has been decided that only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend the classes on a daily basis.

Following the nod given by the State government in this regard, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has asked all affiliated medical colleges in the state to reopen in a phased manner. Since the imposition of the lockdown-2 in March this year, the medical colleges have been imparting education through online. All the theory classes have been completed this month. Practical sessions and clinical classes for the MBBS students must be held and this was getting postponed due to Covid restrictions.

When asked, officials said that all medical colleges, including private institutions, have been asked to conduct practical classes in batches with 50 per cent of the total strength on any given day. All measures to prevent overcrowding in colleges and hostels should also be taken by all the institutions. On rotation basis, the students should be allowed to attend the classes for 15 days in a month, the officials clarified.

The KNRUHS also instructed the principals of these colleges to take all necessary measures to complete the Covid vaccination of all students, faculty and the staff at the earliest. The medical colleges were directed to adopt the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19 as prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health on the college premises.