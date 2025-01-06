Medical Experts Urge Public to Boost Immunity and Maintain Hygiene to Prevent Seasonal Illnesses

Mahabubnagar : In an effort to raise awareness about seasonal diseases, a free medical camp was organized today at Sri Vidya Marshall Tapovan School in Dokur village, Devarakadra mandal, Mahabubnagar district. The camp was conducted with the support of Ravi Foundation and Ravi Children's Hospital.

Dr. Shekhar, the Director of Ravi Foundation and Ravi Children's Hospital, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the attendees, Dr. Shekhar emphasized the importance of preventive measures to safeguard against seasonal illnesses. He urged the public to enhance their immunity through proper nutrition and to adopt good hygiene and healthcare practices to stay healthy.

Referring to the recent HMPV virus cases reported in China, Dr. Shekhar reassured the audience that no cases of the virus have been reported in India. However, he cautioned against complacency, highlighting the need to maintain strong immunity and cleanliness as a shield against various diseases.

The free medical camp provided health checkups to 200 students, with free medicines distributed to those in need. Parents expressed their gratitude to the school management and Ravi Children's Hospital for organizing the event, which they described as a commendable initiative for community health.

Special acknowledgment was extended to Dr. Shekhar, Dr. Mounika, the hospital staff, and the school principal, Mr. Sriniranjan Reddy, for their efforts in making the event a success.

This initiative serves as a timely reminder for individuals to prioritize their health, especially during the seasonal changes when illnesses are more prevalent.



















