Medical-Legal Awareness: Legal Awareness Conference in Medical College

Nagar Kurnool: On Friday, under the auspices of the District Legal Service Authority Nagarkurnool and ICFAI Law School, a legal awareness conference was held at the Medical College in Uyyalavada, Nagarkurnool. The event was graced by the presence of D. Rajesh Babu, Principal, District and Sessions Judge, as the chief guest.

He emphasized that the future generation of doctors is rendering significant service to society. In his address, he highlighted the importance of medical ethics and legal awareness, particularly stressing the role of medical certificates in criminal investigations. He also underlined that, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution, the right to healthcare comes with an expectation of legal integrity and professional responsibility among medical practitioners.

G. Sabitha, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Nagarkurnool, discussed the legal aspects concerning post-mortem reports and issues related to ragging in medical institutions. Members of the Legal Aid team conducted a mock trial, focusing on adherence to court procedures and integrating expert testimonies from patient records with legal arguments in a case of medical negligence.

Additionally, K. Aishwarya Reddy presented a detailed PowerPoint on laws relevant to medical professionals, including the Consumer Protection Act, BNS guidelines, and landmark judgments.

The Medical College Principal Ramadevi, encouraged everyone to carefully heed the lectures and utilize the shared insights to develop into outstanding doctors who can offer exemplary service to society.

The conference was attended by representatives from EKF, Hyderabad-based Law School, Professor S.V. Damodar Reddy, Assistant Professors from the College of Law, law students, Bar Association Presidents Ravikanta Rao, Suneel, and Prem Kumar, senior lawyers from the District Legal Services Authority, faculty members, medical students, and members of the press.