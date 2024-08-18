Medical services grind to a halt

Mahabubnagar : Medical services across the Palamuru region came to a standstill on Saturday as doctors, led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), staged a widespread protest of the recent rape and killing of a female doctor in Kolkata.

Responding to the IMA’s call, both private and government hospitals suspended outpatient services, providing only emergency care, which led to significant inconvenience for patients across the region.

In Nagarkurnool, doctors took to the streets, organising a rally that culminated in the closure of all medical services, excluding emergency care. A similar scene unfolded in Shadnagar, where medical professionals marched from Ambedkar Chowk to the Tahsildar’s office. They submitted a petition demanding enhanced security for doctors and called for the death penalty for those responsible for the heinous crime in Kolkata.

In Jadcherla, the medical staff from the Urban Hospital, under the banner of the IMA, organised a rally from Netaji Square to the Tahsildar’s office. Wanaparthy district also witnessed protests, with IMA-led doctors marching down the main road and shutting down all hospitals, including private facilities, except for critical cases.

In Kodangal, the protests continued with doctors condemning the killing of the female doctor in Kolkata and demanding justice. The region-wide protests highlighted the medical community’s outrage and their call for stronger protective measures for healthcare professionals.