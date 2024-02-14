Medigadda visit exposes BRS-BJP nexus

Medigadda: The official visit of MLAs, MLCs and ministers, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to Medigadda on Tuesday assumed political colour as the BRS simultaneously organised a public meeting at Nalgonda.

While BRS chief KCR alleged that the Medigadda visit by the Chief Minister was intended to divert the public attention from the Nalgonda public meeting, Revanth Reddy said KCR is trying to divert people’s attention from the efforts made by his government to expose the irregularities of the previous BRS government in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister said the people were watching the developments. This visit to Medigadda, he said, exposed the nexus between the BRS and BJP as the saffron party MLAs refused to join the field visit to Medigadda while all other parties, including AIMIM, joined.

Referring to the comments of KCR that sinking of pillars was a small issue and it happened even in Nagarjuna Sagar dam, Revanth said the previous government had spent Rs 1 lakh crore on the project and failed to give water for new ayacut how it can be a small issue. Not just Medigadda, the very existence of two other barrages is also threatened, he added.

When pointed out about the comments of KCR that the Congress should have consulted him or other BRS leaders on the resolution as it was not good, Revanth said: “Who stopped KCR from coming to the Assembly and speak on the resolution? Why did the BRS support it in the Assembly? KCR skipped the Assembly saying he was recovering from surgery but had the energy to travel up to Nalgonda. He was enacting a drama for sympathy. In the past, he slept at NIMs Hospital, and now he has taken to wheelchair, CM quipped. He said it was KCR who was responsible for all the sins while his government was trying to clear the mess the BRS had left.

Regarding the KRMB, the CM said: "The elephant has gone and only tail was left and the government is trying to pull it back holding the tail. KCR, he said, was scared of the Assembly because the government has CAG and vigilance reports with it. “If discussed, KCR would stand exposed. So, he skipped the Assembly and trying to project himself as ‘Harishchandra’ before the public,” then CM said. He said his government had offered a helicopter for KCR to visit Medigadda but he did not join them.

Revanth said the primary report given by the dam safety authority stated that the designs and works were not up to the standard. The BRS will not find anything wrong because mistakes were committed by them.

Medigadda and Kaleshwaram sunk because of KCR’s corruption, he added. The Chief Minister said if water was stored, all the barrages would have collapsed. Pillars have sunk by 1.5 feet and KCR calls it a small issue. KCR, who won just 4 out 36 seats in Nalgonda, wants to gain sympathy and win the Lok Sabha seat, he said. Revanth said the probe will be into all aspects of Kaleshwaram project not just Medigadda. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government has asked the L&T to take up the repair works and till then the government had withheld the pending bills of Rs 400 crore.

