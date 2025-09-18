Live
Mee Seva EDM dismissed on corruption charges
Wanaparthy: Mee Seva EDM Vijay Kumar Goud was dismissed from duties; State Mee Seva Commissioner T Ravikumar issued orders in this regard on Tuesday.
Based on a complaint received by the office that a bribe of 50,000 was demanded from the administrator for the renewal of Mee Seva - Permanent Aadhaar Enrollment Center, Ravikumar conducted a departmental internal inquiry and after the allegations were proven, the issued orders for dismissal of EDM Vijay Kumar Goud. Mahabubnagar EDM Chandrashekhar was appointed as Wanaparthy in-charge IDM in place of Vijay Kumar Goud, who violated the Mee Seva (ESD) Electronic Services Delivery Rules and Regulations and committed corruption.
The ESD office has been asked to hand over all the documents related to the laptop and SIM card he has with him within three days. Hands India published a report on May 5th that this officer was collecting money at Meeseva centers.