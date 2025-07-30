Meenakshi Natarajan meets CM Revanth Reddy and TPCC Chief, discusses on various issues

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday, July 30. The leaders discussed various important matters, including party formation, an upcoming padayatra, and ongoing struggles for Backward Classes (BC) reservations in Delhi.

The Congress party intends to kick off a padayatra from July 31 to August 4, as part of its ongoing campaign efforts. Following this, a crucial three-day event has been scheduled in Delhi on August 5, 6, and 7 to advocate for the approval of the 42 percent BC reservation bills.

On August 5, party MPs may push for an adjournment motion to facilitate discussion in both houses of Parliament. A dharna is planned at Jantar Mantar on August 6, with participation from Chief Minister Reddy, along with cabinet members, MLAs, MLCs, party leadership, and BC leaders. The Congress has also resolved to meet with the President on August 7 to submit a memorandum regarding their demands.

To bolster their representation, 50 Congress workers from each constituency will travel to Delhi via a special train. After the events in the capital, the Congress padayatra will resume as planned across Telangana.