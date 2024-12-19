Meet basic needs of tribals: ITDA PO

Bhadrachalam: ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said that the relevant authorities should take special care to provide basic facilities, especially electricity, road and agriculture related works, to the Kondareddi tribal people living in Pusukunta village and ensure that the tribals in those villages do not face any difficulties. On Wednesday, he held a special meeting with the horticulture, agriculture, electricity and forest officials in his chamber about the basic facilities to be provided in that vil-lage.

On this occasion, he said that during the visit of Telangana State Agriculture and Handloom Marketing Department Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao last week, as requested by the villagers, proposals were submitted for road clearance as proposed for road facilities, electricity facilities for cultivating crops, and boreholes.

Therefore, the R&B officials should start the road works this week, work related to culverts should also start from 31st of this month, boreholes should be drilled for wa-ter supply in that village, and electricity supply should be provided.

Motors will be provided to farmers engaged in horticulture and agriculture through ITDA. Since the subsidy for supplying electricity is 70%, proposals will be prepared to pay the remaining 30 percent through ITDA.