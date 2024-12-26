Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy

A high-profile meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and film industry leaders is scheduled to take place shortly at the Command Control Center (CCC) in Hyderabad. Prominent film personalities including Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Murali Mohan, Nagarjuna, Trivikram Srinivas, Harish Shankar, Koratala Shiva, Vashistha, Sai Rajesh, Boyapati Srinu, and C. Kalyan have already arrived at the CCC.

A total of 36 members, led by Dil Raju, will be attending the meeting, which includes 21 producers, 13 directors, and 11 actors. The gathering also saw the presence of key government officials such as Ravi Gupta, the Secretary of the Home Department, and DGP Jitender.

This meeting is expected to address the Allu Arjun's case of Sadhya theatre stampede incident. They could be asking about the possible solutions to resolve.