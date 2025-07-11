Live
- Farmers are backbone of nation: Shivraj Singh
- Home Minister sets up a CCTV control room with her funds
- Advanced metal casting lab to enhance cutting-edge research opportunities
- Man gets life imprisonment in murder case
- Pawan lauds Sidhu for ‘battery-powered bicycle’
- World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know
- HSL surges ahead in catering to naval needs
- Damodar turns Good Samaritan, ensures free treatment to 8-yr-old
- ‘Giri Pradakshina’ turns out to be ‘galla-brimming’ fete for auto drivers
- TSHRC directs govt to submit comprehensive report
Mega facelift for Bhongir underway
Face of Bhongir town to be transformed into beautiful urban centre: MLA
Bhongir: “Efforts are underway to transform Bhuvanagiri Municipality into a model municipality,” said Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Bhuvanagiri MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy. On Thursday, the duo launched development works across several wards within the municipality limits.
Speaking on the occasion, they said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sanctioned Rs 56 crore from HMDA funds for Bhuvanagiri constituency. “These funds have been allocated for three mandals and one municipality in the constituency to begin development works,” said Reddy.
“More than Rs 13 crore is being used for the development of Bhongir Municipality and activities have started in nearly 12 wards, with eight major works underway. Special attention is being paid to the municipality, including the improvement of major junctions and the widening of Nalgonda and Hyderabad roads,” he said.
The MLA emphasised that the face of Bhongir town would be transformed into a beautiful urban centre. “The government is reducing unnecessary expenditure and allocating funds only for projects that benefit the people,” he said.
The event was attended by District Library Corporation Chairman Awais Chishti, TPCC member Tangallapalli Ravikumar, leaders Potnak Pramod Kumar, Potamsetti Venkateshwarlu, Barre Jahangir, Mazhar, Kura Venkatesh, Gurrala Srinivas, and Salahuddin.