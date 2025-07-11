Mega facelift for Bhongir underway

Bhongir: “Efforts are underway to transform Bhuvanagiri Municipality into a model municipality,” said Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Bhuvanagiri MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy. On Thursday, the duo launched development works across several wards within the municipality limits.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sanctioned Rs 56 crore from HMDA funds for Bhuvanagiri constituency. “These funds have been allocated for three mandals and one municipality in the constituency to begin development works,” said Reddy.

“More than Rs 13 crore is being used for the development of Bhongir Municipality and activities have started in nearly 12 wards, with eight major works underway. Special attention is being paid to the municipality, including the improvement of major junctions and the widening of Nalgonda and Hyderabad roads,” he said.

The MLA emphasised that the face of Bhongir town would be transformed into a beautiful urban centre. “The government is reducing unnecessary expenditure and allocating funds only for projects that benefit the people,” he said.

The event was attended by District Library Corporation Chairman Awais Chishti, TPCC member Tangallapalli Ravikumar, leaders Potnak Pramod Kumar, Potamsetti Venkateshwarlu, Barre Jahangir, Mazhar, Kura Venkatesh, Gurrala Srinivas, and Salahuddin.