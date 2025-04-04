Live
Mega job fair today: Revuri
The State government is working towards enhancing self-employment opportunities to help women grow as entrepreneurs, said Parakala MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy on Thursday. Along with district collector Praveenya, he inspected construction of skill development and mini-manufacturing hub for women in Lyadalla village, Damer mandal.
Speaking at a meeting later he stated that the government is committed to making women millionaires by establishing skill development centres in the constituency. He emphasised that small-scale industries could produce goods at a national level.
He mentioned setting up the skill centre in Lyadalla would benefit women from Athmakur, Damer, Nadikuda, Parakala Rural and Parakala. Through the centre at least one person per household will have access to employment opportunities.
As per the election promises, a dairy centre will soon be established in Damer mandal headquarters. He announced that a mega job fair will be organised for unemployed youth on April 4.