Mega job mela in Bellampalli today
Bellampalli: “A mega job mela will be held on Sunday at AMC No 2 Ground in Bellampalli under the aegis of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), with the support of CMD Balaram Naik,” announced Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the MLA said that the event has received an overwhelming response, with over 5,567 unemployed youth registering. Mandamarri Singareni General Manager N Radhakrishna stated that more than 70 companies from the pharma, IT, and banking sectors will participate in the fair. Around 10,000 job seekers are expected to attend, and comprehensive arrangements, including food and drinking water, have been made for their convenience.
He added that the main aim of the Job Mela is to provide employment opportunities to candidates qualified from 7th class up to post-graduation.