Mega Master plan for TS Industries

Hyderabad: After focusing on fulfilling the main promises made to the people during the Assembly elections, and implementing some of them, the Revanth government is now shifted its attention to improving the economic condition of Telangana by creating environment for the growth of industries in the State.

During the meeting with the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised the shift towards a ‘friendly industrial policy’ to attract investments.

Revanth Reddy announced the State government’s plan to introduce ‘Mega Master Plan-2050’ to invite investments for the establishment and growth of industries across Telangana.

The CM clarified there was no place for misconceptions and apprehensions with regard to industrial development. He assured that every rupee invested by industrialists in Telangana would be safeguarded, and also enhance the value of their investment.

The CM made it clear that the Congress government would adopt a new policy and dispel doubts that the Congress government focused only on the welfare of rural people and village development.

The Chief Minister wanted all regions of Telangana to grow like Hyderabad. He appealed to the enthusiasts and industrialists to extend cooperation for implementing industry-friendly policy so that all sectors can develop.

As part of the policy, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana would be divided into three clusters. An Urban Cluster will be developed within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), Semi Urban Cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Rural cluster will be developed in the surrounding area after the Regional Ring Road. These clusters will help encourage the establishment of industries. The CM said that the government has a clear vision regarding promotion of the pharma industry. Pharma villages would be developed instead of Pharma Cities. There are 14 radial roads on ORR, which have connectivity of 12 national highways. A pharma village of around 1,000 to 3,000 acres will be developed close to these radial roads and highways. The government would prepare plans to develop these industries with required infrastructure and amenities like schools, hospitals in a pollution free environment.

Food processing, sports, automobile and organic clusters along with IT, pharma and health industries will be established in Zaheerabad. The CM said Hyderabad has enormous potential for manufacturing and production of Defence equipment and Navy sector and investors should focus on it. A new solar power policy will be introduced which extends incentives to the investors in the Solar Energy sector.

The Chief Minister said that about 35 lakh unemployed people are estimated in the state and the government does not consider them as a burden like the previous government. CM Revanth said all of them are considered as good human resources to participate in the industrial development. Skill Universities will be established to teach skills to the youth. The Skill Universities will help the educated unemployed youth to undergo skill development training and get the jobs anywhere in the competitive world.

