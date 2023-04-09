Mega musical festival at Ramappa temple on April 18

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday said that preparations were being made to organise a music festival in which famous music director SS Thaman, famous drummer Shivamani, singer Karthik, plutist Naveen along with 300 artistes will impress the tourists with their performances as part of the mega celebrations to mark 'World Heritage Day' on April 18 at Ramappa temple.

The Minister on Saturday unveiled the wall poster relating to the mega celebrations. Srinivas Goud said that Telangana State had amazing art wealth, culture, traditions, historical and heritage wealth which was very special. The earlier rulers had neglected the historical heritage of Telangana region. Along with the Ramappa temple in Telangana State, there are 10 to 15 other historical and heritage buildings and places that were eligible for recognition as UNESCO world heritage buildings.

He said that efforts were being made for their conservation and UNESCO recognition. He said that if the Ramappa temple had been recognized in the list of UNESCO world heritage buildings in the past, the history, culture and traditions of Telangana would have spread to the world. He said there would be a chance for foreign tourists to come to the State.