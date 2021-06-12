Megastar Chiranjeevi Is All Set To Start An Ambulance Service Soon

It is known to all that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi has shown his generous side numerous times. He has helped needy artists many times and recently has also sent a cheque to Pavala Shyamalaafter knowing about her problems. Off late, he has also helped many Covid-19 patients by sending them medicines and injections. He further arranged hundreds of oxygen concentrators for the Covid-19 patients and there remains no need for mentioning his blood bank and eye bank services.

During the lockdown, Chiranjeevi started a company called CCC and stood by the workers in the film industry with endorsement from other movie stars. Additionally, he also organized a vaccination program for all his staff and fellow film actors. Recently, in the Telugu states, the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced severe oxygen issues due to which many patients had to die. In view of this, Chiranjeevi has done his part by donating hundreds of oxygen cylinders.

Off late, there is a news doing rounds in the Tollywood circles. If it is to be believed then Chiranjeevi is now all set to start ambulance services. Chiranjeevi is reportedly preparing to provide this service in collaboration with other private hospitals, including Apollo Hospitals. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi will soon be making a statement regarding the matter.