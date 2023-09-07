Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on KCR in Hyderabad

Live
Hyderabad: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan.
An official release from Rao's office said the chief minister accorded a cordial welcome to his counterpart and hosted high tea for the visiting dignitary. On the occasion, Rao felicitated the Meghalaya CM with a shawl and a memento, it said.
Ministers K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudana Chary, MLA Rohit Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, former union minister Venugopala Chary, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, K Vamsidhar Rao and others were present, the release added.
