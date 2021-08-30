Met Department predicts heavy rainfall warning in Telangana for next 5 days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning for heavy rains/thunderstorms in Telangana during the next five days.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the Met Department said in its weather forecast for Telangana State for the next five days.

"The Low-Pressure Area over Northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height persists. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Centre of Low-Pressure Area over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood, Vishakhapatnam and thence southeastwards to West central BOB. The east ¬west shear zone roughly along Latitude 15°N between 5.8 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

The cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has merged with the cyclonic circulation associated with the Low-Pressure Area over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood," the Met Department said in its bulletin.

Stating that the South-West Monsoon has been active over Telangana, the IMD also informed that very Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon, Warangal_Urban, Siddipet and Nalgonda districts and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.