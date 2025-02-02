  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

‘Middle Class always in PM Modi’s heart’

‘Middle Class always in PM Modi’s heart’
x
Highlights

Noted doctor of city Dr G Venkateswarlu, responding on the Union Budget conveyed special thanks to the Modi government for helping the poor.

Khammam : Noted doctor of city Dr G Venkateswarlu, responding on the Union Budget conveyed special thanks to the Modi government for helping the poor. “The decisions in this Budget, such as income tax slab revisions, allocation of funds for infrastructure development, priority to rural development, health and education sectors, and welfare of the poor, are particularly commendable,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick