Middle East Conflict: TG sets up control room in New Delhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a 24×7 control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, for citizens in distress in view of the situation in the Middle East (West Asia). The government is closely monitoring the situation prevailing in certain West Asian countries.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, are already in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Indian Embassies concerned to assess the situation.

In view of the enquiries being received from Telangana citizens residing in the war-torn countries, including those who may be stranded, and from their family members, the state government established the control room and functioning round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.

The government will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The following are the control room contact numbers (Operating from Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi): Vandana Barua, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head (+91 9871999044), Ch Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer (+91 9958322143), Javed Husain, Liaison Officer (+91 9910014749) and Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer (+91 9643723157).