Midnight menace: Miscreants vandalise Yadagirigutta municipal office

A break-in occurred at the Yadagirigutta Municipal Office on late on Wednesday night, creating tension among staff and residents. Unknown miscreants reportedly entered the premises by breaking open both the main and rear gates and went on to damage property in multiple rooms, including the Municipal Commissioner’s chamber.

According to reports, the incident took place after office hours. Once the officials and staff left, the watchman, who was supposed to be on duty, went home around 10 pm. Taking advantage of his absence, the culprits entered the office late at night. They broke the locks of all rooms and cupboards, damaged the Commissioner’s computer and table, and threw files and drawers around. They also smashed the glass in the Chairman’s chamber before leaving.

Office attender Raju discovered the damage on Thursday around 6 am and informed the authorities. Strangely, other staff who had arrived earlier did not report the matter, which raised suspicion. Locals are questioning how such an incident could happen when the office is supposed to be under security watch. Many are also pointing fingers at the watchman’s sudden absence, considering it unusual.

It is also being discussed that internal disputes among a few municipal staff members might have contributed to the incident, suggesting possible insider involvement. Adding to the concern, there are no CCTV cameras installed in the office to record any movement, leaving investigators with few immediate clues.

Upon receiving information, Municipal Commissioner Lingaswamy informed Town Circle Inspector Bhaskar, who arrived with his team to inspect the scene. The police examined the damaged rooms and surroundings. A clues team later joined to collect fingerprints and other evidence.

Inspector Bhaskar confirmed that a case has been registered based on the Commissioner’s complaint and that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible. Authorities are also reviewing staff activities and the absence of the watchman to determine whether it was negligence or part of a planned act. incident has led to growing concern among locals over security lapses at the municipal office.