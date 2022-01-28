Million march programme during ensuing TS budget session: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to organise a million march programme during the ensuing budge session of the Telangana State Assembly.

Similarly, the SC, ST, Women, Youth and other wings of the party step up their activities to fight on the people's issues.

Addressing a two-and-half hours-long meeting attended by the heads of different wings, senior state and district leaders on Friday, he asked them to work hard and be with people for the next two years. Extend party's support to every section of the society facing problems under the current TRS regime. He asked so far the party wings have been successfully organising the programmes given by the national and state party. However, the wings should play a crucial role to fight the issues and problems faced by the people. Accordingly, they should intensify and build protests programmes on various issues faced by people locally. The problems faced by the people should be brought into mainstream discussions. It is time to prepare an action plan for a movement to force the State government to address and solve the problems faced by the people.

Kumar asked the party wings not to organise programmes for namesake. The State level meeting of SC, ST, OBC, Yuva, Kisan, Woman, minority morcha presidents, state general secretaries, and inquired on the formation and functioning of different wings at the district and many committees.

It was also decided in the meeting to collect one crore signatures on the issue of unemployment allowance, jobs creation. He said that the people of the state have fed up with the current regime under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, and people are with BJP. In turn, it is giving sleepless nights to the TRS chief and fearing the immanent consequences the ruling dispensation is coming up with several designs to stop BJP. Further, there may be more attacks from the ruling party in the coming days. However, there is nothing to fear and the party is prepared to face any attacks to be with the people.

He insisted on the need to work going into people until forming the BJP government in Telangana. He reminded us how the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda have called up and inquired after attacks on him, MP Aravind Kumar and assured us that they are with us and the party cadre.