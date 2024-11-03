MIM turns its back on BRS, supports Cong on Musi project

Hyderabad: Amidstgrowing controversy over the Musi rejuvenation project between BRS and the state government, AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that it was BRS which had originally conceived the idea and had prepared detailed projects. It did not move forward as the AIMIM had opposed the project.

Owaisi said the BRS would be in an embarrassing situation if he opens his mouth about the past issues. Owaisi said the BRS got majority in GHMC polls only because of the support they got from AIMIM and it was not their original strength. The pink party would have come to power again if they had replaced over 25 candidates as suggested by him. But the party leaders were full of ego and were in no mood to pay heed to any advise and hence lost the elections.

Owaisi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that while the PM wants Hindus in Waqf boards, the TTD wants to ensure that there were no non Hindus working in the TTD,

Referring to the Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments in favour of parents having more children, Owaisi claimed that he would have been blamed for “doing population jihad” had he said the same thing.

He also said south India would suffer if delimitation of constituencies is carried out on the basis of population. “TTD chairman says that all employees should be Hindu. The Kashi Vishwanath board has also said that all employees including the commissioner should be from Hindu religion,” he told reporters here.

Claiming that the proposed Waqf Bill violates Article 26 of the Constitution which deals with freedom to manage religious affairs, Owaisi alleged that the Bill was brought by the Modi government “not to protect waqf but to loot waqf”.

Asked about the alleged comments of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that it is not correct to blame Pakistan every time for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said law and order is with the LG. Owaisi charged that it is the failure of the NDA government at the Centre that it is not able to check attacks by terrorists who come from Pakistan.

He also did not find anything wrong on the comments of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant against Shiv Sena’s assembly election candidate Shaina N C. He said the reference was only to imported leaders.