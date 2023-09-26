  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Min Satyavathi Rathod inspects arrangements made for Harish visit in Mulugu

Min Satyavathi Rathod inspects arrangements made for Harish visit in Mulugu
x
Highlights

Harish Rao will lay foundation stone for the construction of the Medical College building near R&B Guest House and several development programmes in Mulugu district

Mulugu: Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the visit of Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on September 28. It is learnt that Harish Rao will lay foundation stone for the construction of the Medical College building near R&B Guest House and several development programmes in Mulugu district.

Later, the minister inspected the venue of the massive public meeting to be held at Bandarupally Road Tangadi ground and gave several suggestions to the officials.

District Collector Ila Tripathi, SP Gaus Alam, ZP Chairperson Badenaga Jyoti, Rythu District Coordinating Committee President Palla Butchaiah, RDO Satyapal Reddy, MPP Gandrakota Sridevi, ZPTC Haribabu, DPO Venkaiah, Collectorate AO Prasad, Mulugu Tehsildar Vijaya Bhaskar and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X