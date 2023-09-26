Live
Min Satyavathi Rathod inspects arrangements made for Harish visit in Mulugu
Harish Rao will lay foundation stone for the construction of the Medical College building near R&B Guest House and several development programmes in Mulugu district
Mulugu: Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the visit of Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on September 28. It is learnt that Harish Rao will lay foundation stone for the construction of the Medical College building near R&B Guest House and several development programmes in Mulugu district.
Later, the minister inspected the venue of the massive public meeting to be held at Bandarupally Road Tangadi ground and gave several suggestions to the officials.
District Collector Ila Tripathi, SP Gaus Alam, ZP Chairperson Badenaga Jyoti, Rythu District Coordinating Committee President Palla Butchaiah, RDO Satyapal Reddy, MPP Gandrakota Sridevi, ZPTC Haribabu, DPO Venkaiah, Collectorate AO Prasad, Mulugu Tehsildar Vijaya Bhaskar and others were present.