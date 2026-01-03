Mincipal elections: Revanth Reddy to sound poll bugle from Jadcherla

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to address a major public meeting in Jadcherla on 3 February, marking the beginning of the Congress party’s intensive campaign for the upcoming municipal elections. Following the strategy successfully employed during the recent Sarpanch elections, the Chief Minister is expected to tour various districts to bolster the party’s prospects.

The Congress leadership has decided to put the Chief Minister at the forefront of the campaign to secure a majority across municipalities and corporations. This move coincides with the passage of three significant municipal bills in the ongoing Assembly session, a step Ministers and MLAs suggest clears the path for urban polls to be held even before the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Confirming the timeline, SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar stated during a media interaction on Friday that the official election notification is likely to be issued by the end of January. He indicated that the entire municipal election process is expected to conclude within February.

The party remains confident of a strong performance, drawing inspiration from the Sarpanch elections where Congress-backed candidates secured a majority of positions despite challenges from internal rebels.